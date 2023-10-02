A second UK police force is looking into allegations of sexual offenses committed by Russell Brand

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that a second British police force is looking into sexual offenses allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand. The BBC, PA news agency and others reported that Thames Valley Police was taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against Brand between 2018 and 2022. When asked about the news reports, the police force issued a statement confirming officers are investigating information received in the past two weeks relating to “harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.” London police said last week they were examining “a number of allegations of sexual offenses” relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations.

