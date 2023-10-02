Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
By AVET DEMOURIAN
Associated Press
The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh has left the region, completing a weeklong grueling exodus in which more than 80% of its residents have fled after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation. Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman said Monday that the bus that drove into Armenia carried 15 passengers with serious illnesses and mobility problems. He issued a call to share information about any other residents who want to leave but have trouble doing so. In a 24-hour military campaign, the Azerbaijani army routed the region’s Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate, and the separatist authorities agreed to dissolve their government by the end of the year.