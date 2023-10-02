Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer, woman who accused him of assault in 2021 settle legal dispute

Attorneys for former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer say he and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute. Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley say both the parties’ lawsuits were officially dropped Monday. The former Dodgers pitcher was placed on administrative leave by MLB in July 2021 after the allegations were made by the woman, who said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between them. Bauer denied the allegation, saying the encounters were consensual.

