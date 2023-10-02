Georgia political group launches ads backing Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits

ATLANTA (AP) — A political group linked to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is launching an ad campaign backing the Republican’s efforts to make it harder for people to file lawsuits and win big legal judgments. The group is called Hardworking Georgians. It said Monday that limits would cut insurance costs and make it easier for businesses to get insured and to defend against lawsuits in court. The group says it will spend more than $100,000 on ads in the state. Kemp announced his plan to back lawsuit limits in August at a meeting of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

