Kentucky man linked to Breonna Taylor case arrested on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was the target of a series of police drug raids that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been arrested in Louisville on several drug-related charges. Jamarcus Glover was a former boyfriend of Taylor’s. Media reports say he was arrested Saturday on multiple drug offenses, including using juveniles under 18 to traffic heroin. In March 2020, police executed a series of “no-knock” drug warrants targeting Glover, including one at Taylor’s apartment. They suspected Glover was having packages sent to Taylor’s apartment, which turned out to be unverified.

