Remains of Ohio WWII seaman killed during Pearl Harbor attack identified; will be buried in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense department authorities say the remains of an Ohio sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Stanley C. Galaszewski, 29, of Steubenville, Ohio, was one of 104 crewmen on the battleship USS California killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. DNA and other evidence were used to account for him in May. Galaszewski will be buried Nov. 3 in Steubenville, Ohio. His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Punchbowl in Honolulu, and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.

