Spain’s king begins a new round of talks in search of a candidate to form government

MADRID (AP) — King Felipe VI has begun a new round of talks with Spanish political party leaders with a view to choosing the person in the best position to gather enough support in Parliament to form a government. All signs indicate that king will call on acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to try to do so following the failure by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the conservative opposition Popular Party, to win sufficient parliamentary support last week. The meetings will take place Monday and Tuesday. Sánchez’s party finished second behind the Popular Party in July 23 elections. The elections produced a splintered parliament made up of 350 legislators from 11 parties, making the path to power difficult for any party.

