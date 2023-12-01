Another top official leaves a super PAC backing Ron DeSantis’ campaign

The chairman of most powerful independent group supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions has resigned. Never Back Down Chairman Adam Laxalt’s decision to step down marks the second major departure at the pro-DeSantis super PAC in the last two weeks. Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general, submitted his resignation on Sunday, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. Last week, the super PAC’s chief executive, Chris Jankowski, also resigned. The moves come as DeSantis struggles to redirect his stagnant presidential campaign. The 45-year-old Florida governor is locked in a fierce contest for a distant second place with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley with Iowa’s presidential caucuses just six weeks away.

By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT, and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.