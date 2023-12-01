California cities and farms will get 10% of requested state water supplies when 2024 begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies serving 27 million people will get 10% of the water they requested from state supplies to start 2024 due to a relatively dry fall. The state’s Department of Water Resources said Friday there was not much rain or snow in October and November. Those months are critical to developing the initial water allocation, which can be increased if conditions improve. California’s reservoirs are in good shape after a drought-busting series of winter storms. Much of the state’s water supply comes from snow that falls in the mountains during the winter and enters the watershed as it melts through spring.

