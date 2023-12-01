Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd. Federal prosecutors say John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife. Prosecutorys say he told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.