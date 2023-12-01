Klete Keller, Olympic gold medalist swimmer, gets 6 months in home detention for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller has been sentenced to six months of home detention for joining the mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sentenced him Friday to three years of probation and ordered him to perform 360 hours of community service. Keller pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony charge and was one of the first rioters to publicly agree to cooperate with authorities investigating the Capitol attack. Prosecutors say he resisted efforts to remove him from the Capitol, shaking off a police officer. Keller won five medals, including two golds, while competing for the U.S. at three summer Olympics.

