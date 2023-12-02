Skip to Content
AP National

Assailant targeting passersby in Paris attacked and killed 1 person and injured another

By
Published 3:54 PM

PARIS (AP) — An assailant going after passersby in Paris on Saturday night attacked and killed one person and injured another, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that “police have courageously arrested” the man, who was going after people in the 15th district of the capital, not far from the Eiffel Tower.

He asked that people avoid the sector. The attacks appeared to be random. A motive was not immediately known.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content