Breaches by Iran-affiliated hackers spanned multiple U.S. states, federal agencies say
By FRANK BAJAK and MARC LEVY
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. and Israeli authorities say a small western Pennsylvania water authority was just one of multiple organizations breached by Iran-affiliated hackers who targeted a specific industrial control device because it is Israeli-made. In an advisory emailed to The Associated Press late Friday, the officials say the victims spanned multiple U.S. states. They did not quantify or otherwise describe them. The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa was hacked a week ago.