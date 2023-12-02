No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title; both teams await postseason fate

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is again top dog in the Southeastern Conference — and perhaps headed to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak with a 27-24 victory over the No. 1 Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now the big question: Is Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title over? Iron Bowl hero Jalen Milroe threw a pair of touchdown passes and No. 8 Alabama’s defense dominated much of the way after giving up a score on Georgia’s opening possession. It was a compelling playoff statement for a Bama team that lost to Texas early in the season.

