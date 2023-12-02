Police in Greece arrest father, son and confiscate tons of sunflower oil passed off as olive oil

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have arrested a father and son duo for selling adulterated sunflower oil for olive oil. Police seized over 13 tons of oil in a warehouse in northern Greece, half of it already packaged. The pair had bought the sunflower oil in nearby Bulgaria, adding coloring agents to pass it off as extra virgin olive oil. This is one of many cases of oil adulteration. Weather conditions decimated olive oil production this year, sending prices soaring. Besides adulteration, gangs have been breaking into warehouses to steal olives and oil and even into olive groves, chopping tree branches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.