Trump calls Biden the ‘destroyer’ of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn 2020 election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on President Joe Biden by arguing the Democratic incumbent is the actual threat to democracy. Trump made the charge in a speech in Iowa on Saturday. It is his attempt to rebut Biden’s longstanding arguments that Trump’s attempt to return to office is a danger to democracy, especially after Trump tried to overturn his own 2020 election loss. Trump countered with his regular complaint that the four prosecutions of him — including two from the Department of Justice — are “election interference.” But he broadened the attack, claiming Biden isn’t “the defender of American democracy” but its “destroyer.”

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

