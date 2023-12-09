Homes damaged by apparent tornado as severe storms rake Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First responders in Tennessee were surveying damage from an apparent tornado that damaged homes as a line of severe storms raked the area on Saturday. Police and firefighters in Clarksville were responding to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line. Residents were asked to stay at home while first responders evaluated the situation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. and damaged several homes. The statement said that there were no confirmed injuries or missing people but that it was continuing to search the area. A shelter was set up at a local high school.

