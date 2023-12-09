Turkey’s Erdogan accuses the West of ‘barbarism’ and Islamophobia in the war in Gaza

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has used a speech on human rights to accuse the West of “barbarism” for its stance on the Israel-Hamas war and what he alleged was its toleration of Islamophobia. Erdogan told a packed hall in Istanbul the day before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that “all the values relating to humanity are being murdered in Gaza.” Referring to Friday’s U.S. veto of a United Nations resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave, Erdogan said a fairer world was possible “but not with America because the USA stands with Israel.”

