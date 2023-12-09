Two Indiana police officers are acquitted of excessive force in 2020 protesters’ arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has acquitted two Indianapolis police officers of excessive force for striking two women with batons during arrests at a May 2020 protest over the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. Officers Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker had been charged with battery and official misconduct. They were among officers ordered to arrest people gathered at a downtown Indianapolis intersection in violation of an 8 p.m. curfew. After more than 10 hours of deliberation, the jury early Saturday found the officers not guilty of four of the charges they faced. It didn’t reach verdicts on one charge each of battery and official misconduct.

