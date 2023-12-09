US Coast Guard helicopter that crashed during rescue mission in Alaska is recovered

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in southeast Alaska during a rescue mission last month has been recovered. The Coast Guard says the helicopter was recovered Friday. An investigation into the Nov. 13 crash continues. The agency says all four crewmembers who were taken to Seattle for treatment have been released from the hospital. The Coast Guard previously described two of the crew members’ injuries as serious. The crash was reported by the fishing vessel that was the subject of the helicopter’s search and rescue mission.

