Officials say a US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into the sea off South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot has safely ejected before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast. The U.S. military says the unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and is “awake and in stable condition.” It says the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base where he would be evaluated further. The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, says the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

