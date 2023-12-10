The Golden Globe nominations are coming. Here’s everything you need to know

After scandal and several troubled years, the Golden Globes are ready for a comeback. The re-vamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, is announcing nominations Monday for its awards show in January. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama will announce the nominees, starting at 8 a.m. ET, on www.CBSNews.com/GoldenGlobes. At 8:30 a.m., an additional 10 categories will be announced on CBS Mornings. In addition to nominations for films and actors, segmented between comedy/musical and drama, the 2024 show will have two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television.

