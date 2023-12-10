What to stream this week: Taylor Swift in your home, a Cody Johnson TV special and ‘Reacher’ returns

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a Christmas TV special from country star Cody Johnson, Taylor Swift’s concert movie “The Eras Tour” lands in homes to celebrate her birthday and the second season of “Reacher” starring Alan Ritchson hits of Prime Video. More than two decades after the release of “Chicken Run” returns the adventures of its defiant feathered protagonist, Ginger, in the sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.” And early cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York” like Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Luann de Lesseps reunite for Bravo “Ultimate Girls Trip” series.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.