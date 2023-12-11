52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach; cause of death unclear

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 52-foot-long dead fin whale washed up on a San Diego beach over the weekend and officials said there was no obvious sign of the cause of death. The San Diego Union reports the young female whale was found Sunday in Mission Beach and was later towed out to sea. A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward the water as about 100 people looked on. Fin whales are the second largest whales in the world after blue whales. They can grow to 70 to 80 feet long and weigh about 50 tons, or 100,000 pounds.

