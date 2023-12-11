Former New Jersey Senate president launches 2025 gubernatorial bid

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former top Democratic lawmaker has announced that he’s running for governor of New Jersey in 2025. In his online video announcement Monday, former Senate president Steve Sweeney touted his credentials as a union ironworker and longtime legislator. He cited accomplishments including efforts to pass a minimum wage indexed to inflation. The 64-year-old Sweeney is hoping to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the 2025 election. Sweeney served as the state Senate president from 2010 to 2022, unexpectedly losing a reelection bid to Republican Ed Durr in 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.