French opposition lawmakers reject the government’s key immigration bill without debating it

PARIS (AP) — French opposition lawmakers have rejected an immigration bill without debating it. Monday’s move comes as a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which had championed the proposed law as one of its flagship measures. The government has yet to decide whether to keep pushing for the adoption of the bill or withdraw it. The measure was intended to strengthen the country’s ability to expel foreigners considered undesirable. Members of all oppositions groups on the left and on the right voted a motion of rejection. Macron’s centrist government doesn’t have a majority at parliament.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.