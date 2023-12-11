Journalists tackle a political what-if: What might a second Trump presidency look like?

NEW YORK (AP) — No votes have been cast in the 2024 presidential race yet. But journalists have recently shifted their attention to Jan. 20, 2025. There has been a flurry of stories recently about what might happen if Donald Trump is elected to a second term as president, based on reporting about planning that is going on behind the scenes and taking the former president’s words seriously. The stories — in places like The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Axios and others — are a turn away from the “horserace” style that many critics say plagues political journalism. But some wonder who is following it all.

