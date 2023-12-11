Palestinian flag lodged in public Hanukkah menorah in Connecticut sparks outcry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A person briefly hung a Palestinian flag from a Hanukkah menorah in a public area in Connecticut, prompting widespread condemnation and a police investigation. An unidentified person scaled the menorah at a public green near the Yale University campus during a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday and lodged a Palestinian flag between the candles. Police said the menorah was not vandalized and they were not sure if the incident will be categorized as a hate crime. But the act touched a nerve at a time of rising fears of antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

