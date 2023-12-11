Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians are hoping that a vote in the U.N. General Assembly on a nonbinding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire will demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian cease-fire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to vote on a resolution making the same demand. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But as a U.N. spokesperson said Monday, the assembly’s messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador says he hopes for a high assembly vote.

