Tensions between Congo and Rwanda heighten the risk of military confrontation, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Congo is warning the Security Council that tensions between Congo and Rwanda have escalated, heightening the risk of a military confrontation that could draw in Burundi. Special representative Bintou Keita’s warning on Monday came shortly before the ambassadors from Congo and Rwanda traded accusations in the council, and nine days ahead of Congo’s Dec. 20 presidential election, in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a second term against two dozen candidates. As voting nears, Congo’s government is also doubling down on a push to have regional and international peacekeeping forces withdraw, including the U.N.’s more than 17,700-member force. A regional force of officers from East African countries began leaving eastern Congo’s largest city last week.

