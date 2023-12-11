Whitmer’s fight for abortion rights helped turn Michigan blue. She’s eyeing national impact now

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation this week that repealed a law requiring women to purchase a separate insurance rider if they intended to receive an abortion in the future. The law had been passed by Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature exactly 10 years ago. Whitmer was a state senator at the time and spoke out against the bill. She delivered a speech before its passage on the Senate floor revealing publicly for the first time that she had been raped. Abortion rights are now enshrined in the state’s Constitution and Democrats control all levels of state government. Whitmer hopes to continue fighting for abortion rights in 2024 by supporting federal candidates across the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.