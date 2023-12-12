A Chicago train operator knew snow equipment was on the line but braked immediately, review finds

CHICAGO (AP) — The operator of a Chicago commuter train that collided with snow-removal equipment last month knew the machine would be on the line that day but wasn’t aware of its exact location, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday. The federal review found the operator immediately braked once the equipment came into view. Investigators said they are focused on the design of the CTA signal system, the braking performance of the railcars involved in the accident, and whether leaf debris or other contaminants on the rails played a role in the accident.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

