DeSantis goes after Trump on abortion, COVID-19 and the border wall in an Iowa town hall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump “flip-flipped” on abortion, overreached in response to COVID-19 and failed to uphold his campaign pledge to get Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border. DeSantis stepped up his case against Trump during a CNN town hall in Iowa five weeks before the state’s leadoff caucuses. DeSantis is in a distant second place behind Trump in most national polls in the battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He zeroed in on abortion in a state where evangelical voters form a backbone of the GOP.

