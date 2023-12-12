Multiple injuries reported in nighttime missile attack on Ukrainian capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Kyiv has resulted in multiple injuries and has damaged buildings. A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 a.m. Wednesday as air defenses were activated in the city for the second time this week. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko says debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least five people, three of whom were hospitalized. He says a residential building and several cars were on fire. On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kyiv and left more than 100 households temporarily without electricity.