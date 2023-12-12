Norfolk, Virginia, approves military-themed brewery despite some community pushback

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A military-themed brewery will open in Virginia despite some community opposition. The pushback among some residents in Norfolk was over the alleged racist and homophobic remarks of a former Navy SEAL who has a small ownership stake in the business. Norfolk’s City Council voted Tuesday to approve permits for Armed Forces Brewing Company’s taproom and distribution facility. It will be just a few miles from the nation’s largest Navy base. The brewery markets itself with politically conservative ads. Its attorney said resistance was over the owners’ political views, and he had warned that the brewery would sue if the permits weren’t granted.

