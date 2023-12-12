Snow closes schools and highways in northern China for the second time this week

BEIJING (AP) — Schools and highways have been closed and some train services suspended as a snowstorm hits parts of northern and central China for the second time this week. A steady, blowing snow began falling in the late morning on Wednesday in the Chinese capital, Beijing, where authorities closed schools and some scenic spots in outlying mountainous areas. The China Meteorological Administration forecast accumulation of 2 to 6 inches for a wide area south and west of Beijing, and said it could reach 8 inches in some places. The snow was expected to continue into Thursday.

