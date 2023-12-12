South Africa to build new nuclear plants. The opposition attacked the plan over alleged Russia links

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government has announced plans to build new nuclear power stations to generate more electricity amid an energy crisis in the continent’s most advanced economy. The move to invite bids on Tuesday was immediately criticized by the main political opposition party. It said that Russian state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom was the South African government’s “preferred partner.” Government officials didn’t name any potential bidders and only outlined the start of the process. The criticism by the opposition Democratic Alliance was linked to a major nuclear deal that South Africa signed with Russia in 2014 that was shrouded in secrecy and allegations of corruption and canceled by a South African court in 2017.

