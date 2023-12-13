Alabama’s plan for nation’s first execution by nitrogen gas is ‘hostile to religion,’ lawsuit says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by lawyers for a spiritual adviser to an Alabama inmate scheduled to be executed with nitrogen gas next month say that restrictions on how close the adviser can get to the inmate in the death chamber are “hostile to religion.” The Rev. Jeff Hood said Wednesday that he was asked to sign a form agreeing to stay 3 feet away from Kenneth Eugene Smith’s gas mask in order to attend the execution. Hood says the restrictions show there is a risk to witnesses attending the execution. He said they would also interfere with his ability to minister to Smith before he is put to death.

