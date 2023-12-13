Appeals court denies Trump’s ‘presidential immunity’ argument in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel has denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to claim that presidential immunity protects him from being held liable for statements he made in 2019 when he denied that he sexually attacked a New York writer in the 1990s. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that Trump had waited too long to raise the defense against a defamation lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault in the 1990s. Trump’s lawyer called the ruling “fundamentally flawed” and says she’ll appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

