Brazil’s Senate approves Lula ally as new Supreme Court justice

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate has approved the appointment of Justice Minister Flávio Dino to take a seat on the country’s Supreme Court. The former leftist state governor was approved Wednesday for the court of 11 justrices on a vote of 47 to 31. The vote came after a full day of speeeches by senators in a divisive hearing. The vote in the capital city of Brasilia underscored that the opposition led by former President Jair Bolsonaro is not strong enough to block the agenda of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

