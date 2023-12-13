Friends and teammates at every stage, Spanish players support each other again at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suárez and Claudia Langarita first became teammates and friends a decade ago as they were just starting out playing club basketball near the countryside area in Spain where Suárez was raised on a farm. Now the countrywomen are part of an international roster for fifth-year California coach Charmin Smith, who is working on her language skills to better communicate with three women from Greece. There’s also a player from Sweden and another from Australia.

