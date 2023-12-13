More people are using CBD products. There’s still little research on the benefits and risks

A new survey shows 1 in 5 Americans used CBD in the past year. This is despite a lack of research on the benefits and risks of CBD and other compounds that come from hemp. The survey was done by NORC at the University of Chicago and was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It also found people who live in states where marijuana is illegal are more likely to use delta-8 THC. There is no government regulation of CBD and similar compounds, which are found in lotions, tinctures, candies, vapes and more.

