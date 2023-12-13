New Mexico lawmakers ask questions about spending by university president and his wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard is being questioned by some state lawmakers about spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card. Shepard was among higher education officials who testified Wednesday before a key panel of lawmakers as the Legislature begins to set budget priorities for the next fiscal year. The focus turned to Shepard after a state senator from southwestern New Mexico began asking about spending at Western New Mexico. Shepard said regents vet his spending requests and that he’s familiar with policies that govern the spending of public money. He is facing a deadline Friday to provide justification and documentation of his expenses to the state Department of Higher Education.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.