Somalia’s president says his son didn’t flee fatal accident in Turkey and should return to court

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Somalia’s president says his son didn’t flee Turkey after he was involved in a fatal highway crash in Istanbul, and adds that he has advised his son to go back and present himself to court following the issuance of an arrest warrant. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in an interview with The Associated Press that his 40-year-old physician son stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days after afterward. The president said: “It was an accident. He did not run away, and he hired a lawyer for this purpose. And there was no arrest warrant … so he has a business and he came out of the country.” Motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Goce died in a hospital of injuries fromt the crash.

