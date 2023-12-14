A man who accosted former Rep. Lee Zeldin at an upstate NY campaign stop receives 3 years probation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign stop in upstate New York last year received three years probation. Prosecutors say David Jakubonis approached Zeldin while carrying a keychain with two sharp points at a campaign rally near Rochester, New York, in July 2022. The two men struggled and Jakubonis pulled the then-U.S. representative down before being subdued. Jakubonis pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a federal officer. He was released from jail to an alcohol treatment program the next month.

