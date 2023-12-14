Academic arrested in Norway as a Moscow spy confirms his real, Russian name, officials say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An academic who entered Norway as a Brazilian citizen and was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Russia has confessed his real, Russian name. The man was detained in the Arctic city of Tromsoe, where he worked as a lecturer at the Arctic University of Norway. Norwegian media have said he called himself Jose Assis Giammaria. A spokesman for Norway’s domestic security agency on Thursday told The Associated Press that the man had confirmed his real name at a custody hearing last week. Norwegian investigators believe he was in NATO-member Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia’s intelligence services.

