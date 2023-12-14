Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed. His publicist says Thursday that the actor died from lung cancer. The Emmy-winning actor who starred in the series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” died Monday at age 61. His representatives said at the time only that he had been through a brief illness. Braugher revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars. He told the New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking years ago. Braugher won an Emmy for his leading role in the 1990s series “Homicide,” and was nominated for four Emmys for his work in the comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

