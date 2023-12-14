Experts at odds over result of UN climate talks in Dubai; ‘Historic,’ ‘pipsqueak’ or something else?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The climate negotiations that just finished in Dubai hit upon the essence of compromise, finding common language that everyone accepted, at times grudgingly. But for an agreement so steeped in compromise, what experts thought of it was as polarizing as can be. More than half of the 23 experts asked by The Associated Press say it was one of the most significant climate talks ever. Yet a smaller but still large chunk dismiss it as awful. Even some of those praising it as most impressive also noted gaping problems they felt they had to highlight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.