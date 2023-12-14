Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drag-racing wreck that killed a young boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a drag-racing crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. A jury in November found 48-year-old Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines guilty of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence, reckless driving and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He was sentenced Thursday. Another man, Robert Lee Miller III, was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the Dec. 13, 2022, wreck that killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and injured his aunt, Mayra De Catalan.

