Military: Marine from Michigan killed in rollover of amphibious combat vehicle at California base

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine Corps officials have identified the Marine killed at a California base this week in a training exercise after the amphibious combat vehicle he was in rolled over earlier this week, sending 14 others to area hospitals. Officials said Thursday all but one remains hospitalized and was listed in good condition. The military says Matthew K. Bylski died from his injuries sustained when the tactical vehicle rolled over during a ground exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday evening. Bylski joined the Marine Corps in 2019 and was from Royal Oak, Michigan.

